Eckoh PLC (ECK) Insider Buys £19,000 in Stock

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) insider Nicolas B. Philpot bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,826.87).

LON:ECK remained flat at $GBX 37.50 ($0.49) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 114,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. Eckoh PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 36.80 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.75 ($0.72).

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions, such as agent assisted payment solutions to eliminate contact center fraud; IVR payments that enable customers to make multi-channel payments through a secure and automated solution; and Web and mobile payments.

