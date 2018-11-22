Edelman Financial Services LLC Sells 4,584 Shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (XKII)

Edelman Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF makes up 0.0% of Edelman Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edelman Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XKII stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

