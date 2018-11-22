Edison International (EIX) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,111,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,511 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $210,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 94.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 416.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Edison International to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Edison International stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

