Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Receives $41.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

EDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Education Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Get Education Realty Trust alerts:

Education Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 377,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55,915 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 44,468 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $141,000. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 358,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,224,000.

About Education Realty Trust

A leader in the collegiate housing industry since 1964, EdR is one of the largest developers, owners and managers of high-quality collegiate housing communities. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EDR).

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Education Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Education Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.