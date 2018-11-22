Egdon Resources (EDR) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR) traded up 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.27 ($0.11). 174,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 126,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).

Separately, VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 43 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

