ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (ECIFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

