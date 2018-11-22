Elk Creek Partners LLC Sells 40,210 Shares of Teligent Inc (TLGT)

Elk Creek Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,602,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,210 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Teligent worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teligent by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teligent by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teligent by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,948,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teligent by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Grenfell-Gardner sold 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.77. Teligent Inc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teligent Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on shares of Teligent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

