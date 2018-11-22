Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $238,002.00 and approximately $397.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.82 or 0.02914714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00125038 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 12,756,367 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.