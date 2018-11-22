Embers (MBRS) 1-Day Volume Tops $108.00

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Embers token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and IDEX. During the last week, Embers has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Embers has a market capitalization of $60,189.00 and $108.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00129000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00190369 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.09128864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009206 BTC.

About Embers

Embers’ genesis date was May 12th, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Embers is embermine.com. Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Embers

Embers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Embers using one of the exchanges listed above.

