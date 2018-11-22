Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri Sells 35,173 Shares

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 35,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $2,453,316.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE EBS traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,403. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $71.77.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,098 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 33.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

