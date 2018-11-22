Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Holdings Raised by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBS stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 35,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $2,453,316.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 90,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,462,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,901.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,905 shares of company stock valued at $12,061,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

