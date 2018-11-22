Encana Corp (ECA) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $42,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encana in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $441,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,604 shares in the company, valued at $301,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 235,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,414. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

