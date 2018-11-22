Encana Corp (ECA) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,496,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,108,079 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $111,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Encana by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Encana by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Encana by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Encana from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

NYSE ECA opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In related news, CFO Sherri Anne Brillon bought 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $152,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,360.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,452.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 235,655 shares of company stock worth $2,036,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Encana Corp (ECA) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/encana-corp-eca-shares-sold-by-cibc-world-markets-inc.html.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.