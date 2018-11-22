Encana (ECA) Shares Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the stock. Encana traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 32,161,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 11,388,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

In other Encana news, insider Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri Anne Brillon bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $152,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,360.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 235,655 shares of company stock worth $2,036,414. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,529,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encana by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encana by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

