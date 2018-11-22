Endava (DAVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Endava to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Endava has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services.

