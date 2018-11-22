Endologix (ELGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.86

Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 15261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

ELGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Endologix to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Endologix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endologix in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Endologix in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Get Endologix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $87.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 89.31% and a negative net margin of 41.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Endologix, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 49,321 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 129,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 51,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,699,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 54,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Endologix (ELGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.86” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/endologix-elgx-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-86.html.

About Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.