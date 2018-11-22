Endurance International Group (EIGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,424 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $86,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry Christine Timmins sold 22,863 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $201,880.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $291,348. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Endurance International Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Endurance International Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 80,930 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Endurance International Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Endurance International Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

