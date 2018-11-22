Energen Co. (EGN) Stake Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Energen were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energen by 13.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Energen by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energen by 20.7% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Energen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Energen from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energen from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

Shares of NYSE EGN opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 1.50. Energen Co. has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $380.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Energen had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energen Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Energen Co. (EGN) Stake Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/energen-co-egn-stake-boosted-by-candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a.html.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.