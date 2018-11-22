Energizer (ENR) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Citigroup

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.30.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $46.99 on Monday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. The business had revenue of $457.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $58,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,199.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 4,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $199,222.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,369.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,570. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energizer by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 198,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Energizer by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 22,376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 164,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 143,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 77,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

