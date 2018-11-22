Energycoin Achieves Market Cap of $514,172.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $514,172.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00051945 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00001087 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002310 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

