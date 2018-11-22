Enerplus Corp Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.12%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.55. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.