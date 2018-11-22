Entercom Communications (ETM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.82

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 1111193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETM. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Entercom Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $879.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 66,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,166.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 40,990 shares in the company, valued at $286,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 82,638 shares of company stock worth $578,466. Company insiders own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications during the third quarter worth $123,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the third quarter worth $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the third quarter worth $172,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 108.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

