Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Bought by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $115,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $122,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 82.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.06%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 15,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $394,931.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

