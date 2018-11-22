Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yeti Holdings Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – William Blair issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Yeti in a report released on Monday, November 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Yeti alerts:

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

NYSE:YETI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Yeti has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $19,663,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,809,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Yeti

There is no company description available for Yeti Holdings Inc

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.