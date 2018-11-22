Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Align Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report issued on Monday, November 19th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.20.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $215.72 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $188.57 and a 1 year high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

