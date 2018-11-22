EquiTrader Trading Down 42.8% This Week (EQT)

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One EquiTrader coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. EquiTrader has a market cap of $309,568.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EquiTrader has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00735389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00013055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002686 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00012886 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00001439 BTC.

About EquiTrader

EquiTrader (CRYPTO:EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,440,194 coins and its circulating supply is 11,340,194 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader. EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co.

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EquiTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

