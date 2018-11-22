Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Commonwealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

EQC opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 63.60, a quick ratio of 63.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $32.66.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.78 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.