Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) EVP Roger Maynard Sells 10,000 Shares

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $967,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,157,280.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.66. 252,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,695. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $98.85.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $256.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.19 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup set a $98.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 278.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,707,000 after buying an additional 302,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,460,000 after buying an additional 261,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,572,000 after buying an additional 214,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 150.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 324,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,333,000 after buying an additional 195,314 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 17.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,156,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,257,000 after buying an additional 168,500 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 22, 2018, we own or have an interest in 411 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,847 sites.

