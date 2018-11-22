ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $890,298.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00003841 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $890,298.00 and $2,304.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.02394014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00010300 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00015239 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,154,551 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.