Exelon (EXC) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the energy giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.22.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exelon by 26.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,106,660 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 643,409 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,065,064,000 after purchasing an additional 721,483 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.