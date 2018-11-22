ExOne Co (XONE) Director Sells $15,724.50 in Stock

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) Director John Irvin sold 1,650 shares of ExOne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $15,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Irvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, John Irvin sold 1,200 shares of ExOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $12,012.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 74,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ExOne Co has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $142.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.90.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExOne Co will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XONE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of ExOne from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ExOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in ExOne in the second quarter valued at $708,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ExOne in the second quarter valued at $383,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ExOne by 74.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExOne by 4.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 80,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ExOne by 6,506.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 155,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

