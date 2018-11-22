ExOne (XONE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ExOne from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of ExOne in a report on Friday, November 9th.

XONE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ExOne has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.90.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Analysts expect that ExOne will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ExOne by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExOne by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ExOne by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

