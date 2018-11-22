Express, Inc. (EXPR) Receives $9.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $548.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.09. Express has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.37 million. Express had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Express will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 215.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Express by 54.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

