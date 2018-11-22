Express Scripts (ESRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Express Scripts ended the third quarter on a solid note, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both the counts. The company has been gaining from strong performance by the core PBM unit. Further, its recently-acquired eviCore's complementary medical-benefit solutions is likely to build a comprehensive PBM solution worldwide. Developments in the company’s Inside Rx program buoy optimism. The company is also getting acquired by Cigna by December 2018. Express Scripts’ stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Express Scripts currently faces persistent drug pricing issue. Express Scripts announced that its biggest customer and leading health insurer Anthem is not likely to extend the PBM agreement with the company anymore. Furthermore, the company has currently suspended share repurchase program because of the merger agreement with Cigna. Express Scripts has not provided any guidance for 2018.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Shares of ESRX opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. Express Scripts has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Express Scripts news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 758.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

