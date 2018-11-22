Exxon Mobil (XOM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

XOM opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $335.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 130,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 46.5% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 174,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

