F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 42,478 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.59 and a 12 month high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $562.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 40.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.41.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $460,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $1,518,681.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,936.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,968 shares of company stock worth $8,465,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/f5-networks-inc-ffiv-shares-sold-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.