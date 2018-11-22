Facebook, Inc. (FB) Insider Sells $290,400.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FB opened at $134.82 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Marble Arch Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.8% in the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Immersion Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $65,194,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 420.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after acquiring an additional 638,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $15,979,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

