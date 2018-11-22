FairCoin (FAIR) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00003065 BTC on major exchanges. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $332.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.86 or 0.02424541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00578271 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00021895 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00018266 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00018840 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006804 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The official website for FairCoin is fair-coin.org. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

