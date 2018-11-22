Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 1,003.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,990 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the third quarter worth about $206,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the first quarter worth about $357,000.

BMV:VWOB opened at $73.77 on Thursday. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a one year low of $1,400.00 and a one year high of $1,606.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

