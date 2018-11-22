Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $77.24 Million in Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,627,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,235,000. Focus Financial Partners accounts for approximately 4.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, August 24th. William Blair started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.01 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $77.24 Million in Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/fairview-capital-investment-management-llc-invests-77-24-million-in-focus-financial-partners-inc-focs.html.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.