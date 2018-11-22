Fanhua (FANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 18.87%.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1,368.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

