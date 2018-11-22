Fantom (FTM) Trading Down 44.5% This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. Fantom has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $2.45 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00132708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00195227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.07 or 0.09422513 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000121 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009553 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,489,368,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

