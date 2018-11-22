Farmland Partners (FPI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Farmland Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $6.12 on Monday. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of -0.05.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director Chris A. Downey bought 15,395 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $96,526.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,310.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 8,800 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $54,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,620.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,073 shares of company stock worth $218,067 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1,267.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 70,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

