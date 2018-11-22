Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Fujitsu (FJTSY) Stock Price

Media coverage about Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fujitsu earned a news sentiment score of 2.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fujitsu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

