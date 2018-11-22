FB Financial Corp (FBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

FBK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.37. 38,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,884. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.28. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 220,604 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 710,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 519,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 447,541 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 505,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

