Ferro Co. (FOE) Holdings Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ferro were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ferro by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,403,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $105,969.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOE opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ferro had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $395.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

