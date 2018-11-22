Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,563.33 ($46.56).

Several research firms have commented on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock.

FEVR stock traded down GBX 97 ($1.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,519 ($32.92). 478,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,543. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,353.93 ($17.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,926 ($38.23).

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,930 ($38.29) per share, with a total value of £47,993.40 ($62,711.88).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

