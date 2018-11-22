Ffcm LLC Boosts Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 4,924.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $201,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $205,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Continental Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

NYSE:CLR opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

