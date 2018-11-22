Ffcm LLC Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Ffcm LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40,590.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 309,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,932,000 after buying an additional 234,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.20 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

MPC opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $60.64 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

WARNING: “Ffcm LLC Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/ffcm-llc-cuts-holdings-in-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc.html.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.