Ffcm LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,573,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,112,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,326 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,526,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,123,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,006,000 after acquiring an additional 277,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,460,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,860,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

